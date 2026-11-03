Monthly Meeting for SLO Skiers and Social Activities Club
Monthly Meeting for SLO Skiers and Social Activities Club
The SLO Skiers and Social Activity Club has more than 150 members who enjoy a host of indoor and outdoor activities, including bike riding, skiing, dancing, music venues, wine down parties, outings, and more. We meet at 5:30 for Social Hour and the actual meeting runs from 6:30-7:30 at Milestone Tavern.
Milestone Tavern
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM, every 12 months on Tuesday through Jun 01, 2027.
Event Supported By
SLO Skiers and Social Club
communications@sloskiers.org
Milestone Tavern
972 Foothill BlvdSan Luis Obisipo, California 93401