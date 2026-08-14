Nature Journaling at Manzanita Nursery
Nature Journaling at Manzanita Nursery
Join the California Nature Art Museum for a nature journaling session. This program will include a short introduction to nature journaling, a group warm-up activity, and an invitation to walk and explore the nursery’s abundant plant life, or examine select native plants at the CalNAM artist table. All participants are welcome to enjoy use of CalNAM watercolors, watercolor paper, pencils, and brushes or to bring their own supplies.
Advance registration is required.
Dogs are not permitted.
California Nature Art Museum
$5 - $10
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
California Nature Art Museum
805 688-1082
rachel@wildlingmuseum.org
California Nature Art Museum
1511-B Mission DriveSolvang, California 93463
805 688-1082