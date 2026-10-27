Nature Lights
Nature Lights
Nature Lights returns to the SLO Botanical Garden - - bigger, bolder and brighter! Enjoy magical light displays plus live music on 2 stages, pop-ups from local chefs, artists’ marketplace, and more.
Nature Nights opens to the public on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 and runs through December 27.
5 to 8 pm. Only 15 nights!
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
$28 Adult / $18 Youth / Free ages 5 and under
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Botanical
805-541-1400
development@slobg.org
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek RoadSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 541-1400