Nature Lights
Nature Lights
Nature Lights returns to the SLO Botanical Garden—bigger, bolder and brighter! Enjoy magical light displays plus live music on 2 stages, pop-ups from local chefs, artists’ marketplace, and more.
Nature Nights opens to the public on Wednesday, November 25 and runs through December 27.
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
$28 Adult / $18 Youth / free age 5 and under
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1466
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek RoadSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 541-1400