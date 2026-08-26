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Neon Nostalgic Live Music Television

Neon Nostalgic Live Music Television

Neon Nostalgic has toured across North America and around the globe, earning a reputation as one of the world’s premier nostalgia acts. They’re the only live band that syncs every moment of their performance in real time with the original music videos —transporting you straight back to the golden age of music television.

Clark Center for the Performing Arts
$45-$69
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Clark Center for the Perfoming Arts
(805) 489-9444
info@clarkcenter.org
http://clarkcenter.org/
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
487 Fair Oaks Ave
Arroyo Grande, 93420
805 489-9444
https://clarkcenter.org/