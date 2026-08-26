Neon Nostalgic Live Music Television
Neon Nostalgic Live Music Television
Neon Nostalgic has toured across North America and around the globe, earning a reputation as one of the world’s premier nostalgia acts. They’re the only live band that syncs every moment of their performance in real time with the original music videos —transporting you straight back to the golden age of music television.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
$45-$69
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Clark Center for the Perfoming Arts
(805) 489-9444
info@clarkcenter.org
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
487 Fair Oaks AveArroyo Grande, 93420
805 489-9444