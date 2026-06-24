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Nipomo Library Book Sale

Nipomo Library Book Sale

Dive into a massive sea of stories at the Friends of the Nipomo Library Used Book Sale! Whether you are a dedicated collector, an avid reader, or shopping for the family, we have something for everyone. Come explore tables packed with adult fiction, mysteries, biographies, history, children's books, jigsaw puzzles, CDs, and DVDs. Arrive right at 10:00 am for the absolute best selection. Cash only.

Nipomo Library
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Nipomo Library
(805) 929-3994
info@friendsofnipomolibrary.org
https://www.friendsofnipomolibrary.org/
Nipomo Library
918 W Tefft St
Nipomo, California 93444
805-929-3994
nipomo@slolibrary.org
www.slolibrary.org