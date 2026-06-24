Nipomo Library Book Sale
Nipomo Library Book Sale
Dive into a massive sea of stories at the Friends of the Nipomo Library Used Book Sale! Whether you are a dedicated collector, an avid reader, or shopping for the family, we have something for everyone. Come explore tables packed with adult fiction, mysteries, biographies, history, children's books, jigsaw puzzles, CDs, and DVDs. Arrive right at 10:00 am for the absolute best selection. Cash only.
Nipomo Library
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Nipomo Library
(805) 929-3994
info@friendsofnipomolibrary.org
Nipomo Library
918 W Tefft StNipomo, California 93444
805-929-3994
nipomo@slolibrary.org