"No Direction Home" Book Reading
"No Direction Home" Book Reading
Please join Volumes of Pleasure bookstore staff in welcoming Jack Smith, who in 1976—with his two friends Jeff French and Mike Filben—set the Guinness World Record by being the first team to skateboard across America.
This book chronicles the ups and downs of the transcontinental journey that would shape the rest of his life.
Volumes of Pleasure Bookshop
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Volumes of Pleasure Bookshop
805-528-5565
volumesofpleasure@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jack Smith
jack@mbskate.com
Volumes of Pleasure Bookshop
1016 Los Osos Valley RoadLos Osos, California 93402
805-528-5565
volumesofpleasure@hotmail.com