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Operation Surf: Volunteers Needed

Operation Surf: Volunteers Needed

Operation Surf is hosting veterans for two back-to-back weeks of ocean therapy. The event runs from October 11 to 22 and we need your help.

Volunteer positions include set up, break down, and meal delivery.

Please visit: Operation Surf Volunteer

Avila Beach
07:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Oct 22, 2026.

Event Supported By

Operation Surf
805 235-5700
info@operationsurf.org
https://operationsurf.org
Avila Beach
80 San Francisco Street
Avila Beach, California 93424
805 235-5700
john@operationsurf.org
https://operationsurf.org