Operation Surf: Volunteers Needed
Operation Surf: Volunteers Needed
Operation Surf is hosting veterans for two back-to-back weeks of ocean therapy. The event runs from October 11 to 22 and we need your help.
Volunteer positions include set up, break down, and meal delivery.
Please visit: Operation Surf Volunteer
Avila Beach
07:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Oct 22, 2026.
Event Supported By
Operation Surf
805 235-5700
info@operationsurf.org
Avila Beach
80 San Francisco StreetAvila Beach, California 93424
805 235-5700
john@operationsurf.org