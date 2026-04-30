Pacific Breeze Concerts
Pacific Breeze Concerts
The City of Pismo Beach Recreation Division is excited to kick off the Pacific Breeze Concert Series with a special Mother’s Day Concert, celebrating moms and families in our community.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and relax on the park’s expansive oceanfront lawn while enjoying live music overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Food will also be available for purchase.
Dinosaur Caves Park
Free
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Pismo Beach Recreation Division
805 773-7063
recreation@pismobeach.org
Dinosaur Caves Park
2701 Price StreetPismo Beach, California 93449
805 773-7063
recreation@gmail.com