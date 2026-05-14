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Paint a Bold, Vibrant Landscape in Acrylic

Paint a Bold, Vibrant Landscape in Acrylic

Transform an ordinary landscape image into something extraordinary using big, beautiful, bold color with Artist Joe Oakes. In this step-by-step workshop, Joe will share essential art principles and demonstrate key painting techniques that support a strong, expressive style. The environment is relaxed and welcoming but structured, ideal for inspiring beginners and helping experienced artists expand their practice.

Studios on the Park
$100 - $125 (supplies included)
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org

Artist Group Info

Joe Oakes
joeaoakes1@gmail.com
https://www.joeaoakes.com/
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org