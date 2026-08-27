Pancakes for Water
Pancakes for Water
Cannon's Well Worth It campaign was established in 2010, on a mission to support clean water projects around the world to communities who need it most. The SLO Grange Hall is graciously supporting our charity, by hosting a pancake breakfast. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, juice, and coffee.
SLO Grange Hall
$10
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cannon's Well Worth It
WellWorthIt@cannoncorp.us
SLO Grange Hall
2880 Broad StreetSan Luis Obipso, California 93401