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Pancakes for Water

Pancakes for Water

Cannon's Well Worth It campaign was established in 2010, on a mission to support clean water projects around the world to communities who need it most. The SLO Grange Hall is graciously supporting our charity, by hosting a pancake breakfast. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, juice, and coffee.

SLO Grange Hall
$10
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Cannon's Well Worth It
WellWorthIt@cannoncorp.us
https://cannoncorp.us/about/well-worth-it/
SLO Grange Hall
2880 Broad Street
San Luis Obipso, California 93401