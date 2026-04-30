Parkour Clinic
Parkour Clinic
Flip with flair with Parkour! Train safely for outdoor practice. We use gymnastics equipment & concepts to tone down the risk while learning Parkour. Our progressive teaching style will have you shouting "HARDCORE PARKOUR" in no time! All levels, Members & non-Members welcome.
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$25/ 1st child, +$10/ additonal sibling
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com