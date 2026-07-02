Pedal to Plate
Pedal to Plate
Hop on your bike and join us for a fun in-person ride to Soloro! It’s all about enjoying the fresh air, good company, and a delicious dinner after a scenic bike trip. Whether you’re a casual rider or a seasoned cyclist, this event is perfect for anyone who loves food and the outdoors. Don’t miss out on this cool way to connect with your community and savor some great flavors.
Soloro Organic Farm
$30-$70
03:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Ser Soma
805 538-2125
celgea@gmail.com
Soloro Organic Farm
6447 Webster RoadCreston, California 93432
(805) 400-4999
soloro.creston@gmail.com