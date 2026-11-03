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Personal Safety and Legal Protections

Personal Safety and Legal Protections

Learn how San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation can help individuals and families address critical safety concerns through free legal assistance. Learn about legal protections and services available to survivors of domestic violence and elder abuse, as well as individuals needing conservatorships or guardianships.

Gain an understanding of legal options designed to protect vulnerable individuals, promote personal safety, and preserve independence. The presentation will also explain how to access legal aid services and community resources.

San Luis Obispo Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

County of SLO Public Libraries
San Luis Obispo Library
995 Palm St.
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-781-5184