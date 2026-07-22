Pickle Festival Fundraiser

The SLO Pickle Festival is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating all things pickled! Enjoy pickle sips and bites, local vendors, interactive activities, and more. This year's festival features the local band Brash Mash. It's kind of a big dill!

Most importantly, the festival will benefit Meals That Connect—Senior Nutrition Program of SLO County. Don't miss this opportunity to relish in the fun and support a great cause.