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Pickle Festival Fundraiser

Pickle Festival Fundraiser

The SLO Pickle Festival is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating all things pickled! Enjoy pickle sips and bites, local vendors, interactive activities, and more. This year's festival features the local band Brash Mash. It's kind of a big dill!

Most importantly, the festival will benefit Meals That Connect—Senior Nutrition Program of SLO County. Don't miss this opportunity to relish in the fun and support a great cause.

Madonna Expo Center
$25 to $90
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Meals that Connect
officeadmin@mealsthatconnect.org
https://mealsthatconnect.org
Madonna Expo Center
100 Madonna Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805-543-3000
https://www.madonnainn.com/