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Pismo Parita

Pismo Parita

Pusmo Partita is a trio of Central Coast Musicians, Susan Davies on piano, Jessica Hoffman on oboe and Grace Seng on violin. They perform trio sonatas, light classics and a few holiday favorites. They perform frequently with SLO Symphony and SLO Master Chorale and are active in local music education.

North SLO County Concert Association
$30.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

North SLO County Concert Association
(805) 239 2770
kentkathycope@gmail.com
www.nslocca.org

Artist Group Info

suzanneschoenfelder2@gmail.com
North SLO County Concert Association
940 Creston Rd
Paso Robles, California 93446
970 260-4304
http://www.nslocca.org