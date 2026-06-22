Planning Effective Year-End Giving Campaigns

Annual appeal campaigns are more than simply sending a fundraising letter and hoping for results. In this session, Rob Grayson, Creative Director at Boone Graphics, will guide attendees through the process of planning and executing a direct mail piece as part of a comprehensive year-end fundraising strategy.

Topics include:

—Creating a plan and setting goals for a successful year-end fundraising campaign

—Segmenting donor lists and organizing targeted donor outreach

—Crafting direct mail appeals and engagement pieces with strong messaging and imagery that connect with donors at different giving levels

—Managing campaign production, including working with printers and mail house.