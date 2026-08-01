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Planning for the Future: A Community Conversation on Giving

Planning for the Future: A Community Conversation on Giving

Join Pacific Wildlife Care for a community event exploring tax-wise giving and ways to support local charities. Guests will hear updates on Pacific Wildlife Care's operations and the progress of the new Kim & Derrel Ridenour Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in San Luis Obispo, followed by a presentation from Sean Maguire and Louie Summer of Maguire Investments LLC.
Space is limited to 50 guests, please RSVP.

Morro Bay Community Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Pacific Wildlife Care
805-543-9453
info@pacificwildlifecare.org
http://pacificwildlifecare.org
Morro Bay Community Center
1001 Kennedy Way
Morro Bay, California 93430