Planning for the Future: A Community Conversation on Giving
Planning for the Future: A Community Conversation on Giving
Join Pacific Wildlife Care for a community event exploring tax-wise giving and ways to support local charities. Guests will hear updates on Pacific Wildlife Care's operations and the progress of the new Kim & Derrel Ridenour Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in San Luis Obispo, followed by a presentation from Sean Maguire and Louie Summer of Maguire Investments LLC.
Space is limited to 50 guests, please RSVP.
Morro Bay Community Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Pacific Wildlife Care
805-543-9453
info@pacificwildlifecare.org
Morro Bay Community Center
1001 Kennedy WayMorro Bay, California 93430