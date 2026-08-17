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Poetry: Open Mic and Fundraiser

Poetry: Open Mic and Fundraiser

Poetry reading + Open House + Fundraiser for the Estero Bay Kindness Coalition!

All proceeds support the Kindness Coalition's food programs helping kids and families in the Estero Bay community.

Featured readers:
—Dian Sousa
—Lisa Coffman
—Juan Pablo Luzuriaga.

Open mic: Everyone is welcome to share—we encourage you to read. Please limit readings to 5 minutes per reader and 1 poem per person so everyone has a chance to participate.
Bonus: Farmhouse Corner Market will donate 20% of wine and snack purchases made during the event to support the Kindness Coalition.

Doors open at 5:30 pm for seating. Come early to grab a good spot, enjoy a snack, a glass of wine, sign up to read, and settle in for a lovely evening of words and community.

https://www.esterobaykindnesscoalition.org/

Farmhouse Corner Market
$5
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Estero Bay Kindness Coalition
805 503-9351
bdelancellotti@gmail.com
https://esterobaykindnesscoalition.org/
Farmhouse Corner Market
1025 Farmhouse Lane
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
https://www.farmhouseslo.com/