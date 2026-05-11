Rafael Montero and John Sloboda Recital
Rafael Montero and John Sloboda Recital
Guest artists Rafael Montero, tenor; and John Sloboda, piano; will present a recital of the songs of Pedro Ximénez Abril Tirado — one of Latin America’s most successful and prolific composers of the early 19th century — at 11:10 am on Thursday, May 21, in Room 218 of the Davidson Music Center. Montero is an Argentinian solo tenor and ensemble singer, teacher and coach. Sloboda is a singer, pianist, conductor and researcher.
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center
Free
11:10 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center
1 Grand Avenue Room 218San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu