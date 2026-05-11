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Rafael Montero and John Sloboda Recital

Rafael Montero and John Sloboda Recital

Guest artists Rafael Montero, tenor; and John Sloboda, piano; will present a recital of the songs of Pedro Ximénez Abril Tirado — one of Latin America’s most successful and prolific composers of the early 19th century — at 11:10 am on Thursday, May 21, in Room 218 of the Davidson Music Center. Montero is an Argentinian solo tenor and ensemble singer, teacher and coach. Sloboda is a singer, pianist, conductor and researcher.

Cal Poly Davidson Music Center
Free
11:10 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center
1 Grand Avenue Room 218
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
https://music.calpoly.edu/