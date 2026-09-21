Raptor Quest: Chasing America’s Raptors

Scott Harris spent 17 months chasing 53 Raptor species across 34 states—his version of a Raptor Big Year. RaptorQuest is about his adventures, misadventures, successes and failures. From -36℉ days, to ones over 100℉, to getting on the bird just in time, to the frustrations of missing one by minutes. It’s about the birds—of course—but it’s also about the people he met, the things he learned, and why he’s already working on his next adventure.

All MCAS Community Programs are free and open to the public. For Zoom Information, see MCAS Events Calendar on our website, https://www.morrocoastaudubon.org.