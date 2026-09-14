Celebrate Fall and the Paso Robles Wine Community at the Red Wine Roundup. Taste from 16+ different Paso Robles Wineries showcasing their favorite red wines (and maybe a few whites and rosés). Snack on classic Loading Chute bites like a pasta bar, sausages, fried Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese for the kids, and more.

Enjoy live music by James Rivers and Shae Bristol while checking out local vendors between the winery stations. Bring the kids and let them play with the cowboy-themed games on the lawn, bounce houses, and pony rides out back by SLO Party Animals.