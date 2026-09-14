Red Wine Roundup
Red Wine Roundup
Celebrate Fall and the Paso Robles Wine Community at the Red Wine Roundup. Taste from 16+ different Paso Robles Wineries showcasing their favorite red wines (and maybe a few whites and rosés). Snack on classic Loading Chute bites like a pasta bar, sausages, fried Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese for the kids, and more.
Enjoy live music by James Rivers and Shae Bristol while checking out local vendors between the winery stations. Bring the kids and let them play with the cowboy-themed games on the lawn, bounce houses, and pony rides out back by SLO Party Animals.
The Loading Chute
$10 - $45
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Loading Chute
(805) 237-1259
loadingchute@gmail.com
The Loading Chute
6350 Webster RdCreston, California 93432
(805) 237-1259
loadingchute@gmail.com