Rendezvous 2026

Join us at our annual gala, Rendezvous, as we celebrate: The Power of One.

The evening begins with an outdoor cocktail hour, silent auction, and always popular, golden ticket raffle. The night will continue with a buffet dinner catered by TASTE!, our famous cake auction, live auction, and inspiring program emceed by Neil Hebert.

Proceeds from Rendezvous directly support CASA’s mission to recruit, train, and support caring volunteer advocates for local foster children. We know that children in foster care benefit immensely if they have a caring and consistent adult to be by their side.