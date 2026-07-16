Resonance Presents: All Things New: Music of Beginnings and Endings
Resonance Presents: All Things New: Music of Beginnings and Endings
Resonance, San Luis Obispo County’s premier a cappella choral ensemble, presents All Things New, a powerful choral experience featuring music with themes of endings and beginnings. It explores innovation, rebirth, death, resurrection, and hope for a glorious future through a rich collection of contemporary and classical choral works.
Trinity Lutheran Church
$20-30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Resonance
resonancesanluisobispo@gmail.com
Trinity Lutheran Church
909 N La Cumbre RoadSanta Barbara, California