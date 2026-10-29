Ring Stackers ~ Jewelry Class
Ring Stackers ~ Jewelry Class
Learn to form, forge, solder and finish simple silver ring stackers.
This beginner-friendly class guides you through crafting beautiful sterling silver rings from scratch. It’s a quick project that introduces essential silversmithing skills, perfect for those new to jewelry making.
Studios on the Park
$130
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
Artist Group Info
christy@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org