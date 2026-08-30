Roots and Rhythm Series: Jody Mulgrew
Roots and Rhythm Series: Jody Mulgrew
TMHA presents an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories and songs by folk crooner Jody Mulgrew. Ynana Rose will host and open the show. Additional opportunities to learn about mental health resources will be offered by the Transitions Mental Health Association.
Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
Artist Group Info
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967