© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Roots and Rhythm Series: Jody Mulgrew

Roots and Rhythm Series: Jody Mulgrew

TMHA presents an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories and songs by folk crooner Jody Mulgrew. Ynana Rose will host and open the show. Additional opportunities to learn about mental health resources will be offered by the Transitions Mental Health Association. 

Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
www.t-mha.org

Artist Group Info

www.jodymulgrew.com
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967
https://www.facebook.com/events/679977587305621/679977590638954?event_time_id=679977590638954