Sacred Ecology Tea and Hiking Club

We gather to walk the land with attention, drink living tea, and cultivate ecological awareness as a relational, embodied practice. This is a space to slow down, listen, and remember our place within the living systems that hold us, supported and guided by tea—an ancient plant ally that helps bridge human awareness and the living intelligence of the land. Each gathering includes gentle walking, simple tea ritual, and quiet reflection guided by the season, the elements, and the land itself.

New hiking spots every Wednesday at 9:30am. Reach out to be notified of each week's location.