Get ready to transport yourself from Pismo Beach straight to a mid-century Parisian jazz club as we bring some of the absolute best in vintage swing to our famous dance floor.

Featured band: San Lyon. Traveling up from Los Angeles, this globally recognized Swing Jazz Quartet serves up a vibrant, colorful repertoire of early 20th-century Parisian Gypsy Swing and classic American Jazz standards. Performing beautifully in both French and English, their infectious acoustic rhythms have garnered millions of views online and made them absolute favorites at major festivals like the Jazz Bash by the Bay in Monterey.

Opening band: The True Stories. Kicking off the afternoon is SLO County's own newly founded traditional jazz powerhouse! Led by trumpeter Andrew Chermak and powered by the captivating vocals of Maria Luzuriaga, this eclectic local ensemble delivers a red-hot blend of traditional jazz, moving ballads, and lively Latin influences.

