Santa Maria Coin Club Coin Show

The Santa Maria Coin Club is hosting its next coin show, featuring more than 25 dealers, free coin appraisals, and opportunities to buy, sell, or trade.

There will also be hourly drawings, with a Carson City Morgan Silver Dollar as the grand prize! A little history for young collectors. Kids ages 12 and under can stop by the Central Coast Coin Exchange booth to receive a free 100-year-old coin.

For questions about the show, please contact Jules Rogoff, Santa Maria Coin Club Vice President at 805-440-4040 or cccoinexxchange@gmail.com.

