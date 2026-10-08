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"Saving Walden's World" Screening

"Saving Walden's World" Screening

The SLO Climate Coalition and Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo (UUSLO) will host a special community screening of the award-winning documentary, Saving Walden's World.

The film follows Jim Merkel, a former military engineer turned sustainability activist, as he raises his son, Walden, on an off-grid homestead in Maine and travels to Kerala (India), Cuba, and Slovenia to document women-led solutions that have successfully bypassed the growth trap of the West. By prioritizing literacy, healthcare, and reproductive freedom, these societies have built stability and equity without sacrificing quality of life.

Following the screening, director Jim Merkel will join in person for a live Q&A alongside local community host Jill ZamEk and organizers.

Unitarian Universalist Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SLO Climate Coalition
805.704.1549
barry@sloclimatecoalition.org
sloclimatecoalition.org
Unitarian Universalist Church
2201 Lawton Avenue
San Luis Obispo, California