"Saving Walden's World" Screening

The SLO Climate Coalition and Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo (UUSLO) will host a special community screening of the award-winning documentary, Saving Walden's World.

The film follows Jim Merkel, a former military engineer turned sustainability activist, as he raises his son, Walden, on an off-grid homestead in Maine and travels to Kerala (India), Cuba, and Slovenia to document women-led solutions that have successfully bypassed the growth trap of the West. By prioritizing literacy, healthcare, and reproductive freedom, these societies have built stability and equity without sacrificing quality of life.

Following the screening, director Jim Merkel will join in person for a live Q&A alongside local community host Jill ZamEk and organizers.