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Second Annual Moonlight Sonata

Second Annual Moonlight Sonata

HOPE With IAN will hold its Second Annual Moonlight Sonata: An Evening of Music, Light & Hope hosted by Four Lanterns Winery in Paso Robles. The elegant vineyard evening will bring together community members, supporters, sponsors, and local partners for an event benefiting HOPE With IAN, a charitable and educational nonprofit organization dedicated to mental health awareness, education, and support.

Moonlight Sonata will feature music, dinner, wine, a silent auction, and lantern-themed opportunities to honor, remember, and support those affected by mental health challenges. The event is designed to create a meaningful evening of connection while raising funds for HOPE With IAN’s prevention-focused mental health education, outreach, resource connection, and community support efforts.

Additional information about Sponsorships, donations, and event information are available at: www.hopewithian.com

Four Lanterns Winery
$125.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Four Lanterns Winery
805 226-5955
jackie@fourlanternswinery.com
https://www.fourlanternswinery.com/
Four Lanterns Winery
2485 West Highway 46
Paso Robles, California 93446
805 226-5955
jackie@fourlanternswinery.com
https://www.fourlanternswinery.com/