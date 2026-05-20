HOPE With IAN will hold its Second Annual Moonlight Sonata: An Evening of Music, Light & Hope hosted by Four Lanterns Winery in Paso Robles. The elegant vineyard evening will bring together community members, supporters, sponsors, and local partners for an event benefiting HOPE With IAN, a charitable and educational nonprofit organization dedicated to mental health awareness, education, and support.

Moonlight Sonata will feature music, dinner, wine, a silent auction, and lantern-themed opportunities to honor, remember, and support those affected by mental health challenges. The event is designed to create a meaningful evening of connection while raising funds for HOPE With IAN’s prevention-focused mental health education, outreach, resource connection, and community support efforts.

Additional information about Sponsorships, donations, and event information are available at: www.hopewithian.com