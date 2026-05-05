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Sir Woman

Sir Woman

We’re bringing the magic back. Sir Woman heads out in Spring 2026 with a full band for a run of shows built around feel, groove, and real-time energy.

Fronted by Kelsey Wilson—co-founder of Wild Child and member of Glorietta—Sir Woman blends gospel-influenced soul, R&B, funk, and folk-pop into a sound that’s warm, physical, and alive.

SLO Brew Rock
25-30
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SLO Brew Live
415 509-0069
ryanorr@slobrew.com
www/slobrew.com/live

Artist Group Info

Sir Woman
https://www.sirwoman.com/
SLO Brew Rock
855 Aerovista Lane
San Luis Obispo, California 93401