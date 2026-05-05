Sir Woman
Sir Woman
We’re bringing the magic back. Sir Woman heads out in Spring 2026 with a full band for a run of shows built around feel, groove, and real-time energy.
Fronted by Kelsey Wilson—co-founder of Wild Child and member of Glorietta—Sir Woman blends gospel-influenced soul, R&B, funk, and folk-pop into a sound that’s warm, physical, and alive.
SLO Brew Rock
25-30
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
SLO Brew Live
415 509-0069
ryanorr@slobrew.com
Artist Group Info
Sir Woman
SLO Brew Rock
855 Aerovista LaneSan Luis Obispo, California 93401