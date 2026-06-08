SLO County Roadless Town Hall

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to roll back the Roadless Area Conservation Rule—one of the most important protections for our national forests—while limiting public input in the process.

For 25 years, the Roadless Rule has protected millions of acres of intact forest from new road construction, large-scale logging, and mining, safeguarding clean drinking water, wildlife habitat, and outdoor recreation—including more than 635,000 acres in Los Padres National Forest and surrounding public lands (check out this map with roadless areas in Los Padres National Forest).

Now, these protections are at risk.

Join us for a community meeting to learn what this rollback could mean for our local forests, hear from experts and advocates, and stand with others in defense of the wild places we all cherish. Together, we can show that our communities are paying attention—and that we will fight to protect our forests.