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SLO Food Bank Open House

SLO Food Bank Open House

The SLO Food Bank Open House gathers and celebrates the many people—from volunteers and donors to partners and community leaders—who bring our mission to life.

The event will include:
—Guided warehouse tours showcasing the SLO Food Bank’s operations

—Summer Breakfast Bag Sponsor Build-Off competition finals

—Family-friendly fun

—Light bites and refreshments

Please RSVP today.

SLO Food Bank
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SLO Food Bank
805-238-4664
info@slofoodbank.org
slofoodbank.org
SLO Food Bank
1180 Kendall Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
(805) 238-4664
donorrelations@slofoodbank.org
https://www.slofoodbank.org/