SLO Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

7,500 books for adults, teens, and children across genres. Most books priced at $1.50/inch Thursday & Friday, dropping to $5/bag all day Saturday.

SLO FOL Members only will receive early access from 9 am to noon on October 15, with sale then opening to the general public. Become a member at the door or https://www.slofol.org/join-us.

Come out to find some great deals while supporting the SLO Library!