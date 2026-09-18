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SLO Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

SLO Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

7,500 books for adults, teens, and children across genres. Most books priced at $1.50/inch Thursday & Friday, dropping to $5/bag all day Saturday.

SLO FOL Members only will receive early access from 9 am to noon on October 15, with sale then opening to the general public. Become a member at the door or https://www.slofol.org/join-us.

Come out to find some great deals while supporting the SLO Library!

SLO Library Community Room
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

SLO Friends of the Library
www.slofol.org
SLO Library Community Room
995 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401