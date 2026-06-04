SLO Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale

Come out to find bargains and support the SLO Library! ~7,500 books on sale for adults, teens, and children, priced at $1.50/inch Thursday & Friday or $5/bag all day Saturday. Music CDs and puzzles will also be offered. SLO Friends of the Library Members only receive early access Thursday from 9am-12pm, join in advance at slofol.org or at the door for as low as $10.