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SLO Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale

SLO Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale

Come out to find bargains and support the SLO Library! ~7,500 books on sale for adults, teens, and children, priced at $1.50/inch Thursday & Friday or $5/bag all day Saturday. Music CDs and puzzles will also be offered. SLO Friends of the Library Members only receive early access Thursday from 9am-12pm, join in advance at slofol.org or at the door for as low as $10.

SLO Library Community Room
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

SLO Friends of the Library
www.slofol.org
SLO Library Community Room
995 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401