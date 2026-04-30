SLO Greek Festival 2026
SLO Greek Festival 2026
A Taste of Greece on the Central Coast!
The San Luis Obispo Greek Festival returns May 30 and 31 for a weekend of authentic Greek food, live music, traditional dancing, and family-friendly fun. Enjoy favorites like gyros, souvlaki, baklava, and Greek pastries while experiencing vibrant Greek culture. Browse a marketplace of specialty foods and gifts and watch traditional Greek dance performances.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the SLO Food Bank and SLO Noor Foundation.
Saturday: 11 am to 7 pm
Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm
More information: GreekFestivalSLO.com
Madonna Expo Center
$5.00
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
805-546-8337
saintandrewtheapostlegoc@gmail.com
Madonna Expo Center
100 Madonna Rd.,San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805-543-3000