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SLO Greek Festival 2026

SLO Greek Festival 2026

A Taste of Greece on the Central Coast!
The San Luis Obispo Greek Festival returns May 30 and 31 for a weekend of authentic Greek food, live music, traditional dancing, and family-friendly fun. Enjoy favorites like gyros, souvlaki, baklava, and Greek pastries while experiencing vibrant Greek culture. Browse a marketplace of specialty foods and gifts and watch traditional Greek dance performances.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the SLO Food Bank and SLO Noor Foundation.
Saturday: 11 am to 7 pm
Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm

More information: GreekFestivalSLO.com

Madonna Expo Center
$5.00
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
805-546-8337
saintandrewtheapostlegoc@gmail.com
www.standrewslo.org
Madonna Expo Center
100 Madonna Rd.,
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805-543-3000
https://www.madonnainn.com/