SLO Greek Festival 2026

A Taste of Greece on the Central Coast!

The San Luis Obispo Greek Festival returns May 30 and 31 for a weekend of authentic Greek food, live music, traditional dancing, and family-friendly fun. Enjoy favorites like gyros, souvlaki, baklava, and Greek pastries while experiencing vibrant Greek culture. Browse a marketplace of specialty foods and gifts and watch traditional Greek dance performances.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the SLO Food Bank and SLO Noor Foundation.

Saturday: 11 am to 7 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm

More information: GreekFestivalSLO.com

