© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO High Tiger Cheer Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser

SLO High Tiger Cheer Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser

For $70, guests can purchase a Family BBQ Pack featuring whole tri-tip, beans, salad, and garlic bread, serving 4–6 people. Meals are available by pre-order and will be distributed via convenient drive-thru pickup.

Proceeds benefit the San Luis Obispo High School Tiger Cheer program, helping fund athlete scholarships, camps, uniforms, equipment, and competition opportunities throughout the year.

SLO Elks Lodge #322
$70 (Family BBQ Pack, Feeds 4-6)
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SLOHS Tiger Cheer
805 459-7938
lmcdonald@slcusd.org
https://slohighcheer.com/
SLO Elks Lodge #322
222 Elks Lane
San Luis Obispo, California 93401