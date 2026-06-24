SLO High Tiger Cheer Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser
SLO High Tiger Cheer Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser
For $70, guests can purchase a Family BBQ Pack featuring whole tri-tip, beans, salad, and garlic bread, serving 4–6 people. Meals are available by pre-order and will be distributed via convenient drive-thru pickup.
Proceeds benefit the San Luis Obispo High School Tiger Cheer program, helping fund athlete scholarships, camps, uniforms, equipment, and competition opportunities throughout the year.
SLO Elks Lodge #322
$70 (Family BBQ Pack, Feeds 4-6)
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
SLOHS Tiger Cheer
805 459-7938
lmcdonald@slcusd.org
SLO Elks Lodge #322
222 Elks LaneSan Luis Obispo, California 93401