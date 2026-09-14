© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spokes Symposium 2026: AI and Digital Safety

Spokes Symposium 2026: AI and Digital Safety

Spokes Symposium 2026 will center on AI and Digital Safety for Nonprofit Organizations, with technologist and consultant Clara Fulks sharing the AI literacy skills nonprofit leaders need to help protect their organizations, teams, and communities from digital harm.

The program will include interactive small-group activities and conclude with a networking hour featuring passed hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

San Luis Obispo Country Club
$45 Spokes Members; $75 General Admission
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
http://spokesfornonprofits.org
San Luis Obispo Country Club
255 Country Club Drive
San Luis Obispo, California 93401