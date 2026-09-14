Spokes Symposium 2026: AI and Digital Safety
Spokes Symposium 2026: AI and Digital Safety
Spokes Symposium 2026 will center on AI and Digital Safety for Nonprofit Organizations, with technologist and consultant Clara Fulks sharing the AI literacy skills nonprofit leaders need to help protect their organizations, teams, and communities from digital harm.
The program will include interactive small-group activities and conclude with a networking hour featuring passed hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
San Luis Obispo Country Club
$45 Spokes Members; $75 General Admission
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
San Luis Obispo Country Club
255 Country Club DriveSan Luis Obispo, California 93401