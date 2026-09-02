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St. John's Riverboat Jazz Band

St. John's Riverboat Jazz Band

Celebrate 50 years of swinging jazz as the Basin Street Regulars Jazz Collective presents St. Johns Riverboat Jazz Ban. The Riverboat Rustlers will play during the intermission.
Whether you come to swing out on our massive wooden floor, listen to world-class brass, or sit in during the morning jam, this is an afternoon you will not want to miss.

Pismo Beach Veterans Hall
$10 for members, $15 for non members
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Basin Street Regulars
805 907-2097
rhondacardinal51@gmail.com
http://www.pismojazz.com/aboutus.html
Pismo Beach Veterans Hall
780 Bello Street
Pismo Beach, California 93402
http://pismobeach.org/100/Facilities