State of the City
State of the City
Join Mayor Erica A. Stewart for an evening highlighting the City’s accomplishments, ongoing projects, community priorities, and vision for the future of San Luis Obispo. The event will provide an opportunity to hear updates on important initiatives shaping our community and learn more about the City’s goals and progress.
Whether you live, work, study, or own a business in San Luis Obispo, this is a great opportunity to stay informed and connected with what’s happening in your city.
San Luis Obispo City Hall
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Luis Obispo
805-783-7869
lpohlman@cityofslo.org
San Luis Obispo City Hall
990 Palm StSan Luis Obispo, California 93401