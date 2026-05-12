State of the City

Join Mayor Erica A. Stewart for an evening highlighting the City’s accomplishments, ongoing projects, community priorities, and vision for the future of San Luis Obispo. The event will provide an opportunity to hear updates on important initiatives shaping our community and learn more about the City’s goals and progress.

Whether you live, work, study, or own a business in San Luis Obispo, this is a great opportunity to stay informed and connected with what’s happening in your city.