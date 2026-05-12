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State of the City

State of the City

Join Mayor Erica A. Stewart for an evening highlighting the City’s accomplishments, ongoing projects, community priorities, and vision for the future of San Luis Obispo. The event will provide an opportunity to hear updates on important initiatives shaping our community and learn more about the City’s goals and progress.
Whether you live, work, study, or own a business in San Luis Obispo, this is a great opportunity to stay informed and connected with what’s happening in your city.

San Luis Obispo City Hall
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

City of San Luis Obispo
805-783-7869
lpohlman@cityofslo.org
https://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/city-administration/sustainability/climate-action-plan
San Luis Obispo City Hall
990 Palm St
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
https://www.slocity.org/government/open-government/state-of-the-city