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Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Fair

Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Fair

Two days - twelve bands - two stages — a community tradition that has thrived for over 30 years in the city of Grover Beach! Great musical artists, a street fair with vendors from across the Central Coast, and a wide variety of food, wine, and beer await.

Ramona Garden Park
Free
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Clark Center for the Performing Arts
(805) 489-4196
lillyana@clarkcenter.org
Ramona Garden Park
993 Ramona Ave
Grover Beach, California 93433
805 489-9444
stonesoup@clarkcenter.org