Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Fair
Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Fair
Two days - twelve bands - two stages — a community tradition that has thrived for over 30 years in the city of Grover Beach! Great musical artists, a street fair with vendors from across the Central Coast, and a wide variety of food, wine, and beer await.
Ramona Garden Park
Free
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
(805) 489-4196
lillyana@clarkcenter.org
Ramona Garden Park
993 Ramona AveGrover Beach, California 93433
805 489-9444
stonesoup@clarkcenter.org