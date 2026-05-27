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Summer Concert Series

Summer Concert Series

Gather your friends and head over to Hubba Wines in Tin City for live music every Friday evening from May 1 to August 28th. Raise a glass to the setting sun while swaying to the tunes of talented local bands. We’ll have wine and food available for purchase.

Doors open at 5:00 pm. Music starts at 6:00 pm. All ages welcome. $5.00 donation per person at the door.

Hubba Wines
5.00
Every week through Aug 28, 2026.
Friday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Artist Group Info

nleschinsky@charter.net
Hubba Wines
2929 Limestone Way, Suite B
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-550-8190
hello@hubbawines.com
https://hubbawines.com/