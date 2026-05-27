Summer Concert Series
Summer Concert Series
Gather your friends and head over to Hubba Wines in Tin City for live music every Friday evening from May 1 to August 28th. Raise a glass to the setting sun while swaying to the tunes of talented local bands. We’ll have wine and food available for purchase.
Doors open at 5:00 pm. Music starts at 6:00 pm. All ages welcome. $5.00 donation per person at the door.
Hubba Wines
5.00
Every week through Aug 28, 2026.
Friday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Artist Group Info
nleschinsky@charter.net
Hubba Wines
2929 Limestone Way, Suite BPaso Robles, California 93446
805-550-8190
hello@hubbawines.com