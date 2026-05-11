Summer Concert Series at Rancho Grande Park
Summer Concert Series at Rancho Grande Park
The San Luis Obispo County Band will be presenting free concerts this Summer in Rancho Grande Park on the second Thursday of the month. Please join us Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 for the first concert of the season. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy hit tunes made famous on the Broadway stage. Music from Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Phantom of the Opera will be featured, and of course, marches by John Phillip Sousa.
Rancho Grande Park
Donations gratefully accepted.
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo County Band
info@slocountyband.org
Rancho Grande Park
500 James WayArroyo Grande, California 93420