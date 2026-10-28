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Teen Acrylic Painting Workshop

Teen Acrylic Painting Workshop

Welcoming all middle school and high school teens to an Acrylic Painting Workshop.
Join Instructor Christy Wilkins for a fun, hands-on paint session. We'll be creating two still life paintings of apples. Christy will instruct on mixing colors, applying paint, and drawing skills with a paintbrush.

RSVP: christy@studiosonthepark.org

Studios on the Park
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org

Artist Group Info

Christy Wilkins
christy@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org