The 5-Star Board Chair: Take Your Nonprofit Leadership to the Next Level

Great nonprofits are led by great boards—and great boards begin with great board chairs and presidents. Join nonprofit leadership expert Alisa Chatinsky for an interactive introduction to her 5-Star Board Chair framework, designed to help current and aspiring board chairs and presidents lead with greater confidence, clarity, and impact.

In this session, you'll learn how to:

—build a strong partnership between the board chair/ president and the executive director

—elevate board discussions from routine reports to strategic conversations

—clarify board and executive roles while respecting governance boundaries

—strengthen fiduciary integrity and clarify board expectations

—lead difficult conversations with confidence and professionalism

—build and sustain a strong organizational culture.