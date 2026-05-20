Celebrate a half-century of hot jazz as the Basin Street Regulars Jazz Collective continues its 50th Anniversary season! This May, we are bringing a high-energy double-feature to the Pismo Beach stage, blending the soulful sounds of Ventura with the fresh talent of Oxnard’s rising stars.

Featured band is The Barrelhouse Wailers. This 8-piece powerhouse from Ventura delivers a seamless blend of traditional hot jazz, vintage blues, and original compositions.

The intermission band is The Raider Jazz Ensemble. Hailing from Channel Islands High School, these talented student musicians bring a vibrant energy to the stage.