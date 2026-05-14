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The Big House, movie screening

The Big House, movie screening

Historical Guides Association presents Frances Marion's 1930 Academy Award-Winning prison drama, The Big House, a Cosmopolitan Production. Doors open at 5:30 pm with film screening following a short introduction by Anna Katz at 5:45 pm. Popcorn provided. Suggested donation of $5 for non-members.

Community Presbyterian Church of Cambria
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Historical Guides Association (HGA)
emailmemargaret@gmail.com
Community Presbyterian Church of Cambria
2250 Yorkshire Drive
Cambria, California 93428