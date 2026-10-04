The Central Coast Weavers Guild's 19th Annual 2026 Sale and Showcase
The Central Coast Weavers Guild's 19th Annual 2026 Sale and Showcase
A once a year opportunity to shop for the county's finest handwoven and handcrafted items.
Items for sale include handwoven clothing, household items, gifts and a gallery show of fine crafted handwoven items, including wall displays, clothing and jewelry. Looms and spinning wheels will be on display as well as ongoing demonstrations of weaving and spinning throughout the show.
November 6: 1 pm to 6 pm, opening reception
November 7: 10 am to 4 pm
November 8: 10 am to 3 pm
The Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Central Coast Weavers Guild
(805) 610-5798
The Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio
9156 Santa Margarita RoadAtascadero, California 93442
(805) 438-5501