The Garagiste Festival

In its 16th year the Garagiste Wine Festival comes home to Paso Robles where it all started. The ultimate festival for discovering cutting-edge micro-production wines, this year over 50 winemakers will be pouring 200+ premium wines from Paso Robles' 11 AVAs and the Central Coast.

Garagiste winemakers pour their gems and share their personal stories, side by side with the legends and next generation of small lot winemakers.