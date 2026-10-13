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The Garagiste Festival

The Garagiste Festival

In its 16th year the Garagiste Wine Festival comes home to Paso Robles where it all started. The ultimate festival for discovering cutting-edge micro-production wines, this year over 50 winemakers will be pouring 200+ premium wines from Paso Robles' 11 AVAs and the Central Coast.
Garagiste winemakers pour their gems and share their personal stories, side by side with the legends and next generation of small lot winemakers.

Paso Robles Event Center
$75.00
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Paso Robles Event Center
2198 Riverside Drive
Paso Robles, California 93446